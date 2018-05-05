McCain Voices Regret For Picking Palin, Wants Pence But Not Trump At His Funeral

Regrets, John McCain has a few.

Specifically, selecting Sarah Palin as his running mate in the 2008 presidential election.

The New York Times reported Saturday that, in a conversation with former Vice President Joe Biden at his Arizona ranch, where is currently undergoing treatment for brain cancer, McCain reflected on the highlights and lowlights from his decades of public service, saying he regrets choosing Palin over former Senator Joseph Lieberman to share the GOP ticket with him in 2008.

McCain also shared that preference for when he passes is to have Vice President Mike Pence attend his funeral service in Washington’s National Cathedral, but not President Trump, and urged Biden to stay in politics as the former VP is reportedly mulling a challenge to Trump in 2020. He has also been making his preferences known about who should be appointed to fill his Senate seat should he not make it until the end of his term — a shortlist that includes his wife Cindy McCain.