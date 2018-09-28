Latest
Mark Judge Willing To Cooperate With FBI Investigation Into Kavanaugh

By
September 28, 2018 3:23 pm

Brett Kavanaugh’s high school friend Mark Judge would be willing to cooperate with an FBI investigation, Judge’s lawyer announced Friday.

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) proposed that the FBI probe allegations that the Supreme Court nominee, in Judge’s presence, sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford in 1982.

