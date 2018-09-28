Mark Judge Willing To Cooperate With FBI Investigation Into Kavanaugh

Brett Kavanaugh’s high school friend Mark Judge would be willing to cooperate with an FBI investigation, Judge’s lawyer announced Friday.
Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) proposed that the FBI probe allegations that the Supreme Court nominee, in Judge’s presence, sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford in 1982.
Mark Judge's lawyer: "If the FBI or any law enforcement agency requests Mr. Judge’s cooperation, he will answer any and all questions posed to him." https://t.co/bXPB8V3J8b pic.twitter.com/Jjp9FIWKvR
