Report: Many of Mar-A-Lago’s Foreign Workers Come From Haiti

President Trump is said to have referred Thursday to Haiti and other countries as “shithole countries.” But Mar-a-Lago, the President’s club and frequent retreat in Palm Beach, Florida, reportedly hires a large number of Haitian guest workers.

CNBC flagged Mar-a-Lago’s hiring practices Friday, citing a New Yorker report from March of last year.

The magazine’s Sheelah Kolhatkar reported that the 64 foreign workers expected to be brought in to help staff the club “tend to come from two countries, Haiti and Romania, according to someone who works at Mar-a-Lago as an employee of an outside contractor.”

In a closed-door immigration negotiation Thursday with several lawmakers, Trump asked: “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump was referring to migrants from Haiti, El Salvador, and unnamed African countries, the Washington Post first reported.

The White House did not initially deny the report. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), who was in attendance, confirmed Friday that Trump called certain nations shitholes “repeatedly.”