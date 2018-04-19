Politico: Male Democrats To Join Female Senators In Anti-Harassment Effort

Male Democrats in the Senate are reportedly planning to join all the female senators in a push to overhaul Capitol Hill’s harassment policies, though they are currently finding very little support from the Republican men.

The House passed its own bundle of legislation to modernize the policy, but the Senate has dithered in following suit, prompting the bipartisan group of 22 female senators to send a letter demanding action to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), according to Politico.

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) has been leading the charge to round up the men, though he has reportedly not received any concrete commitments from male Republicans. All of the male Democrats, except Schumer, since he will be receiving the letter, have signed on.

Politico reports that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) does plan to sign the letter, though he stopped short of a definite statement, saying only that changing the policies is “the right thing to do” when asked if he would sign.

The letter is reportedly expected to be released Thursday.