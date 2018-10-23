livewire Voting Rights

Lyft Swoops In To Help Dodge City Vote After The Sole Polling Place Was Moved

By
October 23, 2018 12:08 pm

In the days after officials in Dodge City, Kansas decided to move the sole polling place for the city out of town, more than a mile away from the nearest bus stop, corporate sponsors have stepped in to help voters cast their ballots.

According to a Monday Fortune report, Lyft in particular has joined with a group called Voto Latino to get voters in the majority Hispanic city to the poll.

The single polling place serves over 27,000 residents.

Per Fortune, the rides are also being subsidized with the help of Steve Madden, Johnnie Walker and Act Blue.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: