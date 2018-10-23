Lyft Swoops In To Help Dodge City Vote After The Sole Polling Place Was Moved

In the days after officials in Dodge City, Kansas decided to move the sole polling place for the city out of town, more than a mile away from the nearest bus stop, corporate sponsors have stepped in to help voters cast their ballots.

According to a Monday Fortune report, Lyft in particular has joined with a group called Voto Latino to get voters in the majority Hispanic city to the poll.

The single polling place serves over 27,000 residents.

Per Fortune, the rides are also being subsidized with the help of Steve Madden, Johnnie Walker and Act Blue.