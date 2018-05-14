Latest
Graham To WH: Tell Country That McCain Joke Was ‘Disgusting,’ ‘Inappropriate’

By | May 14, 2018 7:21 am
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks on why alleged attacker in New York should be held as enemy combatant during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called on the White House to apologize for staffer Kelly Sadler’s quip that his good friend Sen. John McCain is “dying anyway” during an appearance on CBS’ Face the Nation Sunday.

“If it was a joke, it was a terrible joke. I just wish somebody from the White House would tell the country that was inappropriate, that’s not who we are in the Trump administration,” he said, adding that it was a “disgusting thing to say.”

Sadler made the comment about McCain’s opposition to CIA director nominee Gina Haspel’s confirmation.

Watch below:

