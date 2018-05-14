Graham To WH: Tell Country That McCain Joke Was ‘Disgusting,’ ‘Inappropriate’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called on the White House to apologize for staffer Kelly Sadler’s quip that his good friend Sen. John McCain is “dying anyway” during an appearance on CBS’ Face the Nation Sunday.

“If it was a joke, it was a terrible joke. I just wish somebody from the White House would tell the country that was inappropriate, that’s not who we are in the Trump administration,” he said, adding that it was a “disgusting thing to say.”

Sadler made the comment about McCain’s opposition to CIA director nominee Gina Haspel’s confirmation.

