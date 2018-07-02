Latest
27 mins ago
Broidy Breaks Off Hush Money Payments, Claims Breach Of Contract
38 mins ago
Belgium Arrests Married Couple Charged With Preparing Attack In France
UNITED STATES - MAY 16: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies during a Senate Appropriations Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing in Dirksen Building on the proposed FY2019 budget for the EPA on May 16, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
51 mins ago
Letters, Emails Reveal Pruitt’s Habitual Cozying Up To Big Industry Players
livewire

Leaked Bill Shows Trump Wants To Raise Tariffs Without Congress Or Int’l Laws

By | July 2, 2018 9:09 am
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP

A draft bill ordered by President Donald Trump and leaked to Axios Sunday reveals Trump’s desire to have the ability to raise tariffs without congressional approval and in complete disregard of international agreements.

The bill would directly contradict major rules of the World Trade Organization, including already agreed to tariff ceilings and the policy about setting tariffs on different countries.

An unnamed source told Axios that the bill would never muster the requisite congressional support, and White House Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short reportedly called it “dead on arrival.”

Despite the fact it will likely never emerge from the draft stages, the bill is a stunning look at Trump’s disregard for international agreements and the U.S. checks and balances system in favor of giving himself complete, unilateral power over his pet issues.

More Livewire
View All
Comments