Leaked Bill Shows Trump Wants To Raise Tariffs Without Congress Or Int’l Laws

A draft bill ordered by President Donald Trump and leaked to Axios Sunday reveals Trump’s desire to have the ability to raise tariffs without congressional approval and in complete disregard of international agreements.

The bill would directly contradict major rules of the World Trade Organization, including already agreed to tariff ceilings and the policy about setting tariffs on different countries.

An unnamed source told Axios that the bill would never muster the requisite congressional support, and White House Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short reportedly called it “dead on arrival.”

Despite the fact it will likely never emerge from the draft stages, the bill is a stunning look at Trump’s disregard for international agreements and the U.S. checks and balances system in favor of giving himself complete, unilateral power over his pet issues.