LA County Clerk Apologizes After 118,522 Voters Omitted From Rolls

By | June 6, 2018 8:43 am
NORWALK, CA - JUNE 5, 2018: Ballot inspectors check ballots for any damage before they are counted at the LA County Registrar-Recorder office on June 5, 2018 in Norwalk, California.(Gina Ferazzi/Los AngelesTimes)
Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times

More than 118,000 voters’ names were omitted from rosters at polling locations around Los Angeles County, the county clerk acknowledged Tuesday.

“A total of 1,530 precincts of the County’s 4,357 voting locations were affected in some way, with a total of 118,522 voters’ names omitted,” Dean C. Logan said in a statement, adding: “We apologize for the inconvenience and concern this has caused. Voters should be assured their vote will be counted.”

Eligible primary voters could still vote on provisional ballots, Logan said.

Politico noted Tuesday that two battleground House districts, CA-25 and CA-39, include parts of Los Angeles County. Reps. Steve Knight (R-CA) and Ed Royce (R-CA) currently represent those districts, respectively.

Royce announced in January that he wouldn’t seek re-election. Republican Young Kim and Democrat Gil Cisneros finished first and second in the so-called “jungle primary” to replace him, avoiding Democrats’ fear that two Republicans would end up facing off in a general election.

Knight easily placed first in his primary race Tuesday. The second place slot, according to the Los Angeles Times, is too close to call, though Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman projected that Democrat Katie Hill would defeat Democrat Bryan Caforio to face Knight in the general election.

