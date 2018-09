Buckle your seat belts—it’s a long two minutes.

From a New York Times reporter:

Hey, it’s Jared. I’m outside. Can someone let me in? … Jared KUSHNER, the president’s son-in-law … I’m here for the NAFTA negotiations … Can someone unlock the door? … There are reporters out here asking me about the op-ed, & it’s getting awkward. pic.twitter.com/in0FHsTtIr

— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) September 7, 2018