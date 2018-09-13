Latest
livewire

Kudlow Says He Would ‘Never’ Remove Papers From Trump’s Desk

Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow talks to journalists outside the White House West Wing August 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kudlow confirmed that trade talks with China will resume later this month and that the U.S. is close to a trade deal with Mexico.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By
September 13, 2018 8:37 am

During a gaggle with reporters on Wednesday, Larry Kudlow, the director of the White House National Economic Council, said he would “never” take documents off of President Donald Trump’s desk, as his predecessor, Gary Cohn is purported to have done.

According to tweets from CNN and CNBC reporters, Kudlow also defended Cohn against the claims made about him in Bob Woodward’s new book “Fear.”

H/t: Mediaite

