Kudlow Says He Would ‘Never’ Remove Papers From Trump’s Desk

During a gaggle with reporters on Wednesday, Larry Kudlow, the director of the White House National Economic Council, said he would “never” take documents off of President Donald Trump’s desk, as his predecessor, Gary Cohn is purported to have done.

According to tweets from CNN and CNBC reporters, Kudlow also defended Cohn against the claims made about him in Bob Woodward’s new book “Fear.”

“I would never do such a thing,” says Larry Kudlow of the Woodward anecdote of his predecessor Gary Cohn taking a document off the president’s desk. — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) September 12, 2018

Kudlow also said: “there’s no verification of that.” When a reporter pointed out that Cohn hasn’t denied the incident, Kudlow said: “Gary Cohn’s a good man. There’s no verification of that.” — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) September 12, 2018

Kudlow scoffed at my question about whether he’s had to ask Defense Secretary Mattis to urge Trump not to do something, as Cohn, his predecessor, is reported to have done. https://t.co/QWVePwXfXL — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 12, 2018

Asked if he would ever take something off the president’s desk to prevent him from signing it — as Woodward described Gary Cohn doing — Larry Kudlow tells me no. He would never. But says it’s not been verified that Cohn did so. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 12, 2018

