14 mins ago
Lewandowski: White House NDAs Probably Not Valid, Enforceable
21 mins ago
Biden Cancels Illinois Dems Appearance Due To ‘Doctor’s Orders Not To Travel’
1 hour ago
Twitter Suspends Alex Jones For A Week After CEO Refuses To Ban Him
livewire

Kilmeade: Omarosa ‘Seems To Have Outsmarted The President’

By | August 15, 2018 11:07 am
Screenshot/Fox News

“Fox and Friends’” co-host Brian Kilmeade said Wednesday that former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman “seems to have outsmarted the President,” who he said had “taken the bait” by tweeting attacks at her, boosting her book sales.

