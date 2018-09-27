Latest
Conway: Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh ‘May Both Be Right’

By
September 27, 2018 9:48 am

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Thursday said that Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee “may both be right.”

Ford and Judge Kavanaugh will be heard today under oath and that they may both be right,” she said, when asked on “Fox and Friends” what people could expect from Thursday’s hearing. “That she had something very awful happen to her when she was 15 and Judge Kavanaugh was not there and was not involved whatsoever.”

