White House chief of staff John Kelly once ranted about President Donald Trump, calling him an “idiot” and the whole White House “Crazytown” according to a Washington Post report on an advance copy of Bob Woodward’s forthcoming White House memoir, “Fear.”

“He’s an idiot. It’s pointless to try to convince him of anything. He’s gone off the rails. We’re in Crazytown. I don’t even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I’ve ever had,” Kelly reportedly said.