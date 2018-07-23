Latest
29 mins ago
Trump Continues With Claims That Page FISA App Discredits Mueller Probe
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 22: Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams takes the stage to declare victory in the primary during an election night event on May 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. If elected, Abrams would become the first African American female governor in the state of Georgia. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
With Governor’s Race, Georgia Auditions As 2020 Swing State
1 hour ago
G-20 Calls For More Dialogue On Trump-Fueled Trade Tensions
livewire

Kelly Advocated For Ousting Of Pruitt Loyalists In EPA

By | July 23, 2018 8:25 am
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly reportedly signed off on efforts to remove at least three Environmental Protection Agency staffers who were loyal to ousted administrator Scott Pruitt, the Daily Beast reported.

Sources with knowledge of the situation who spoke to the Daily Beast described the efforts to remove three Pruitt loyalists as a “purge” that was led by Kelly and other White House staffers who didn’t agree with Pruitt’s behavior. The three dismissed aides: spokesman Lincoln Ferguson, communications adviser Johan Wilcox and EPA deputy White House liaison Hayley Ford, who was reportedly “escorted” out of the building.

Kelly was reportedly one of most frustrated aides in the West Wing over Pruitt’s ongoing scandals, which spanned a wide array of unethical behavior and lavish spending.

Ep. #30: ‘It’s Definitely Alarming’ — Why Russian Hackers Accessing Dem Data Is A Big Deal
More Livewire
View All
Comments