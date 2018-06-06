Latest
13 mins ago
Andrew McCabe Is Asking For Immunity To Testify On Clinton Email Probe
14 mins ago
Trump Mulling Inviting Kim Jong Un To Mar-a-Lago After Summit If They Get Along
NORWALK, CA - JUNE 5, 2018: Ballot inspectors check ballots for any damage before they are counted at the LA County Registrar-Recorder office on June 5, 2018 in Norwalk, California.(Gina Ferazzi/Los AngelesTimes)
26 mins ago
LA County Clerk Apologizes After 118,522 Voters Omitted From Rolls
livewire

Roy Moore’s Wife Loses Bid For Alabama Republican Executive Committee

By | June 6, 2018 8:16 am
Kayla Moore, wife if former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, speaks at a press conference, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/AP

Kayla Moore, former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore’s wife, lost her challenging bid to oust Sandra Lasseter from the Alabama State Republican Executive Committee, the body that runs the state GOP, according to a Tuesday AL.com report.

Lasseter reportedly received 7,275 votes to Moore’s 5,939.

Moore posted on Facebook to congratulate her opponent.

Per AL.com, it was a bad night all around for those connected to Roy Moore, as his former campaign manager Rich Hobson lost badly in his attempt to dislodge Rep.  Martha Roby (R-AL).

More Livewire
View All
Comments