Roy Moore’s Wife Loses Bid For Alabama Republican Executive Committee

Kayla Moore, former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore’s wife, lost her challenging bid to oust Sandra Lasseter from the Alabama State Republican Executive Committee, the body that runs the state GOP, according to a Tuesday AL.com report.

Lasseter reportedly received 7,275 votes to Moore’s 5,939.

Moore posted on Facebook to congratulate her opponent.

Per AL.com, it was a bad night all around for those connected to Roy Moore, as his former campaign manager Rich Hobson lost badly in his attempt to dislodge Rep. Martha Roby (R-AL).