livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Kavanaugh: I Have An ‘Open Mind’ On Constitutional Question Related To Investigations Into Presidents

By
September 5, 2018 3:33 pm

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh told Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) that he would have an “open mind” on the constitutional questions surrounding investigations into presidents. He said that his 2009 law review article arguing presidents should be exempt from certain investigations was a “proposal,” not a constitutional position.

“I did not take any constitutional position on the issues you’re raising to me,” Kavanaugh said. “If a constitutional question came to me I’d have an open mind, and decide that.”

 

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: