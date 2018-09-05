Kavanaugh: I Have An ‘Open Mind’ On Constitutional Question Related To Investigations Into Presidents

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh told Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) that he would have an “open mind” on the constitutional questions surrounding investigations into presidents. He said that his 2009 law review article arguing presidents should be exempt from certain investigations was a “proposal,” not a constitutional position.

“I did not take any constitutional position on the issues you’re raising to me,” Kavanaugh said. “If a constitutional question came to me I’d have an open mind, and decide that.”