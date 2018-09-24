Fox News Will Air Interview With Brett Kavanaugh Monday At 7 PM ET

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley Estes Kavanaugh sat for an interview with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum on Monday. The interview will air at 7 p.m. ET on Fox News, according to the network.

In the interview, Fox News’ Trace Gallagher said, Kavanaugh “addressed the latest accusations made by the women and categorically denies the incidents ever happened, and says that he will not withdraw his name from consideration.”

Fox News’ former co-president, Bill Shine, is now the White House deputy chief of staff for communications.