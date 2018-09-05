Kavanaugh Denies Lying To Committee About Involvement In Bush Torture Program

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, during his confirmation hearings Tuesday, denied that he lied to the Senate Judiciary Committee in testimony for his 2006 confirmation to the appellate court in D.C. about his involvement in the George W. Bush administration’s controversial detention and interrogation programs.

“I told the truth and the whole truth in my prior testimony. I was not read into that program,” Kavanaugh told Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) Wednesday. “The subsequent reports of Senator Feinstein and the Office of Professional Responsibility show that. And that is what I did then. That’s the answer now. I was not read into that program.”