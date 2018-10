During a visit to the Oval Office on Thursday, musician Kanye West explained why he couldn’t support the Hillary Clinton campaign: “I’m with her” slogan┬ádidn’t make him feel “like a guy that could play catch with his son.”

Kanye: Hillary campaign didn't work for me as a guy pic.twitter.com/YeNnguBYrj — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) October 11, 2018