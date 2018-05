U.S. Judge Kimba Wood has postponed until next week a scheduled hearing concerning federal agents’ seizure of materials from Michael Cohen’s office and apartment.

The delay is intended to provide special master Barbara Jones, who was appointed to review the seized documents to sort out material covered by attorney-client privilege, more time to proceed with her work, Wood said in an order.

The hearing, which was scheduled to take place this Thursday, is now set for Wednesday May 30.