Joy Reid’s Blog Strikes Again: Posts Found Pushing 9/11 Conspiracy Theory

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid’s old blog has again become a source of consternation, as Buzzfeed News obtained posts Wednesday where she encouraged readers to watch a documentary about conspiracy theories around 9/11, co-produced by InfoWars’ Alex Jones.

“The fundamental question is: do you believe the official story of 9/11?” the post reads. “If you do, great. If you don’t, then everything that happened after that is called into serious question. Even if you’re agnostic, or you tend to believe that al-Qaida attacked the World Trade Center and Pentagon and that the government had no warning such a thing could happen, it’s worth taking a second look.”

The now defunct blog linked to Loose Change 9/11, reportedly released in 2005. The film alleges that the U.S. government planned the terrorist attacks, claims that have since been debunked.

The blog has been a recurring nightmare for Reid. In December, she apologized for homophobic posts she had written years earlier. In April, more anti-gay posts surfaced, and she vehemently denied that she had written them, enlisting a cyber security expert to prove that the old blog had been hacked to make her look bad. She then again publicly apologized, admitting that, while she still believed that the posts were not hers, their fraudulence could not be proven.

There is a reportedly ongoing federal investigation into Reid’s hacking claims.