Jordan Doubles Down That Abuse Reports Are Attacks From Left: I Find It ‘Suspect’

Following reports that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) was recently interviewed by lawyers conducting an investigation for Ohio State University over allegations that a former doctor abused wrestlers decades ago when Jordan was a coach for the team, Jordan continued to claim he was under attack from the left.

Jordan was recently interviewed by lawyers who are looking into allegations of rampant, well-known sexual abuse by the wrestling team’s doctor. Jordan told Fox News on Thursday that he couldn’t comment on the details of the probe, but reiterated that he never knew anything, “never heard” or had it reported to him that the wrestling team doctor was sexually abusing athletes.

When asked why the reports that he knew of the abuse only just now surfaced, he called the allegations “sequenced and choreographed.”

“The left and everything they’ve done, I guess you have to look at that. I find all that suspect,” he said.

“I guess I would like to think the reason you see the left coming after me and lies being told is because we’re being effective in doing what we told the American people we’re doing and I also think it has something to do with the fact that I think President Trump is doing a great job and we’re trying to support and help him make America great again,” he continued.

At least eight former OSU wrestlers have come forward alleging that Jordan knew about the abuse when he was a coach and claimed allegations were widely discussed in the locker room. Jordan has denied knowing about any of the incidents.