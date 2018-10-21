Joint French, German, British Statement Demands Truth On Khashoggi

Latest
By
October 21, 2018 12:44 pm

The governments of the United Kingdom, France and Germany on Sunday released a joint statement demanding more information regarding the death of Jamal Khashoggi. Read the statement, as quoted by several news outlets, below:

There remains an urgent need for clarification of exactly what happened on October 2nd – beyond the hypotheses that have been raised so far in the Saudi investigation, which need to be backed by facts to be considered credible.

We thus stress that more efforts are needed and expected towards establishing the truth in a comprehensive, transparent and credible manner.

We will ultimately make our judgement based on the credibility of the further explanation we receive about what happened and our confidence that such a shameful event cannot and will not ever be repeated.

