Thune: Ryan And Trump Had A 'Difficult Marriage From The Beginning'

By | April 11, 2018 9:40 am

In the wake of the news that House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) will not seek reelection in November, Sen. John Thune (R-SD) reflected on the speaker’s turbulent relationship with President Donald Trump.

“That’s been a little bit of a difficult marriage from the beginning,” Thune, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer Wednesday morning. “They’re very different in terms of temperament and character, but he is somebody who I think recognized that President Trump presented an opportunity to get some things on the agenda done and, frankly, they have been.

“I think it’s been very productive in this first year of President Trump’s presidency working with Speaker Ryan and our leadership on Capitol Hill and I think there’s a real record of accomplishment,” he continued. 

Thune added that Ryan’s retirement is a “loss to the institution,” but predicts that he will be back on the scene seeking national office before too long.

Watch part of the interview below:

