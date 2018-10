Robert Jeffress, a pastor and prominent Trump-supporting presence on radio and cable news, said Sunday that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process is “a battle between good and evil, between the kingdom of light and the kingdom of darkness.”

Robert Jeffress says Kavanaugh's confirmation is "a battle between good and evil, between the kingdom of light and the kingdom of darkness.” pic.twitter.com/8rmwDAlaCn — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) October 1, 2018

H/t Media Matters.