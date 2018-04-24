livewire Michael Cohen Saga

Jeff Sessions Will Not Recuse Himself From Michael Cohen Investigation

By | April 24, 2018 2:28 pm
Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has opted not to recuse himself from the investigation of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, though he may remove himself from certain questions on a case by case basis, according to a Tuesday afternoon Bloomberg report.

Because he has declined to fully recuse himself, Sessions will reportedly receive briefings on the investigation, which is headed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

There seem to be no hard and fast rules about which questions Session must back away from, Bloomberg reports, though he will likely stay away from anything pertaining to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia probe. Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation in March 2017, triggering Trump’s enduring ire and clearing the way for his Deputy Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein, to appoint the special counsel.

