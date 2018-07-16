Latest
5 mins ago
Fox News Host Calls Trump’s Presser Performance ‘Disgusting,’ ‘Wrong’
Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing to be the U.S. attorney general January 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sessions was one of the first members of Congress to endorse and support President-elect Donald Trump, who nominated him for attorney general.
11 mins ago
Ben Sasse: America Is ‘Not To Blame’ For Russia’s ‘Soviet-Style Aggression’
20 mins ago
Graham’s Mild Critique Of Trump-Putin Presser: ‘Missed Opportunity’
livewire

Issa: ‘Fair’ For Trump To ‘Cast Doubt’ On US Intel That Russia Meddled In Election

By | July 16, 2018 12:51 pm
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call Group

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) said Monday that it was “fair” for President Donald Trump “to cast doubt” on the U.S. intelligence community’s assessment that Russia meddled in the 2016 election while Trump stood next to Russian President Vladimir Putin at a joint press conference Monday.

Referencing FBI agent Peter Strzok’s recent congressional testimony, and the “downgrading of Hillary Clinton’s criminal activity,” Issa said “for the President to cast doubt is not unreasonable.”

At the same time, he said, “we take those charges seriously, and so I personally would neither rule in nor rule out the validity of a very interesting and odd-timed indictment of people who can never be brought to justice, and for whom there’s even a question of, how do we know? Did we use spy technique in order to find out? Did we hack them in order to find out who they were?”

Issa called Putin “evil” and Russia an “adverse entity to the United States.”

“We don’t extradite our spies,” Issa said, asked if he was upset Trump didn’t ask Putin to hand over the 12 Russian intelligence officers recently charged in the course of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe. “And vice versa,” he added.

“At the same time,” he said, “I want to see the information in those indictments go forward.”

“Let’s flesh this out and see if it’s real,” he added.

Watch below via CNN:

Ep. #29: How Manafort’s Latest Legal Gambit Blew Up In His Face
More Livewire
View All
Comments