New York AG Leads 17 States Suing To Block Census Citizenship Question
DC Officials Slam Rubio For Hypocritical Attempt To Gut Strict Gun Control Laws
Ted Cruz’s Opponent Raised Eye-Popping $6.7M In Last Three Months
Interior Moderates Park Pricing After Outrage From Pretty Much Everyone

By | April 3, 2018 11:46 am
George Frey/Getty Images North America

After receiving intense backlash from hundreds of thousands of outdoorsy Americans, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is moderating his idea to exorbitantly raise entrance fees at the most highly visited national parks, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Over the month-long public comment period, the Washington Post reported that the National Park Service website was flooded with outraged comments from people irate over the proposed hike of entry fees from $25 to $70 at several popular parks.

According to the Washington Post, a price raise is still on the table, but one small enough to avoid driving the incensed masses away from what could be a record-breaking year for visits.

Ep. #7: ‘These People Are Dangerous’
