Ingraham Warns Trump Off Mocking Jeff ‘Marble Mouth’ Sessions

Fox News host Laura Ingraham is warning President Donald Trump not to mock Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ accent or pedigree, saying that he’ll alienate his “most ardent” Alabama base.

Very unwise if @realDonaldTrump is criticizing Sessions’ accent and legal pedigree—unless POTUS wants to offend his most ardent ‘Bama supporters. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 30, 2018

Politico reported Wednesday that Trump dislikes Sessions’ southern accent, saying it makes him sound like he has marbles in his mouth.