Latest
13 mins ago
DeSantis: ‘Monkey This Up’ Comment Had ‘Nothing To Do With Race’
30 mins ago
DOJ Sides With Asian-American Students In Lawsuit Against Harvard
41 mins ago
California Man Charged With Threatening Boston Globe Employees Over Trump Editorials
livewire

Ingraham Warns Trump Off Mocking Jeff ‘Marble Mouth’ Sessions

By
August 30, 2018 11:52 am

Fox News host Laura Ingraham is warning President Donald Trump not to mock Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ accent or pedigree, saying that he’ll alienate his “most ardent” Alabama base.

Politico reported Wednesday that Trump dislikes Sessions’ southern accent, saying it makes him sound like he has marbles in his mouth.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: