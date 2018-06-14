Latest
Top FBI Officials Believed Fear Of Leaks Spurred Comey Release Of Clinton Letter
Former Congressman Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.) arrives at federal court for his sentencing hearing, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Attorney For Strzok Calls Parts Of IG Probe On Weiner Laptop ‘Critically Flawed’
Sessions: IG Reveals ‘Number Of Significant Errors’ By DOJ Leadership
White House: IG Report ‘Reaffirmed President’s Suspicions’ About Comey

June 14, 2018
on January 22, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders opened Thursday’s press briefing with an assertion that the DOJ Inspector General’s report about the FBI’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s emails confirmed President Donald Trump’s suspicions about former FBI Director James Comey — conveniently avoiding the less palatable parts of the report.

“The President was briefed on the Inspector General’s report earlier today, and it has reaffirmed the President’s suspicions about Comey’s conduct and the political bias among some of the members of the FBI,” she said.

