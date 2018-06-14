White House: IG Report ‘Reaffirmed President’s Suspicions’ About Comey

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders opened Thursday’s press briefing with an assertion that the DOJ Inspector General’s report about the FBI’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s emails confirmed President Donald Trump’s suspicions about former FBI Director James Comey — conveniently avoiding the less palatable parts of the report.

“The President was briefed on the Inspector General’s report earlier today, and it has reaffirmed the President’s suspicions about Comey’s conduct and the political bias among some of the members of the FBI,” she said.