livewire White Nationalism

Hoyer: I’m ‘Not Surprised’ By King’s Racist Statements

By
January 11, 2019 8:41 am

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) said he’s “not surprised” at Rep. Stephen King’s (R-IA) recent statements about white supremacy since he’s made “similar comments in the past.”

Watch here:

“I’m not surprised that Mr. King made those comments,” Hoyer said on CNN’s “New Day.” “He’s made similar comments in the past. But very, very disappointing. A democracy, the voters who believe America is the land of the free, a land that respects individuals, respects equality and justice should not have a congressman who articulates those kinds of sentiments.”

