House Democrats Call For A Criminal Investigation Into Scott Pruitt

House Democrats called Thursday for a criminal investigation into EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, arguing that he has used his office to enrich himself and his family in violation of federal law.

In a letter sent to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Acting Assistant Attorney General John Cronan, six Democrats largely focused on one of the most recent scandals plaguing Pruitt, emails showing that he tried to use an EPA aide to set up a meeting with the CEO of Chick-Fil-A. Pruitt wanted help arranging for his wife to take over a franchise.

“Look, my wife is an entrepreneur herself, I love, she loves, we love Chick-fil-A as a franchise of faith and it’s one of the best in the country and that’s something we were very excited about and we need more of them in Tulsa and we need more of them across the country,” Pruitt said by way of explanation on Thursday. “So anyway, it’s an exciting time.”

The letter also mentions the months-old scandal that Pruitt was living in a Washington apartment partly owned by the wife of an energy lobbyist for a shockingly low price.

“We formally request that the FBI open an investigation into Administrator Scott Pruitt’s conduct to assess whether he broke the law, including criminal statutes prohibiting public corruption,” the letter concludes.

