A day after the cancellation of the U.S.-North Korea summit, President Donald Trump hinted to reporters Friday that there still may be a glimmer of hope.

“We’re going to see what happens,” Trump told a reporter who asked if the summit was still off. “We’re talking to them now.”

He even added that the summit may still happen on June 12, the original date set for the leaders’ meeting that had been scheduled to take place in Singapore.

