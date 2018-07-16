Hatch Voices Trust In US Intel After Trump Leaves Agencies Out To Dry

After the shocking Trump-Putin presser when President Donald Trump refused to denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin for the Russians indicted for election meddling, Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) tweeted his support for U.S. intelligence agencies and need to protect our elections.

Hatch on the Trump/Putin summit in Helsinki: “Russia interfered in the 2016 election. Our nation’s top intelligence agencies all agree on that point. From the President on down, we must do everything in our power to protect our democracy..” (1/3) — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) July 16, 2018

“by securing future elections from foreign influence and interference, regardless of what Vladimir Putin or any other Russian operative says.” (2/3) — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) July 16, 2018

“I trust the good work of our intelligence and law enforcement personnel who have sworn to protect the United States of America from enemies foreign and domestic.” (3/3) #utpol #Helsinki — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) July 16, 2018

Hatch is not seeking reelection in 2018.