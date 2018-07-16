Latest
Hatch Voices Trust In US Intel After Trump Leaves Agencies Out To Dry

By | July 16, 2018 1:06 pm
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, speaks to reporters following a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

After the shocking Trump-Putin presser when President Donald Trump refused to denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin for the Russians indicted for election meddling, Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) tweeted his support for U.S. intelligence agencies and need to protect our elections.

Hatch is not seeking reelection in 2018.

