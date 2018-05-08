Latest
on January 25, 2018 in Washington, DC.
livewire

Hatch On McCain Funeral Comments: ‘I Shouldn’t Have Said Anything’

By | May 8, 2018 2:50 pm
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, speaks to reporters following a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) apologized personally for calling Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) decision not to invite President Donald Trump to his funeral “ridiculous” after McCain’s daughter rebuked him on her ABC show, The View.

“I’d like everybody to take a collective breath and chill out on my dad for a second, especially Orrin Hatch,” she said, according to a Tuesday Washington Post report.

Hatch voiced his remorse to the Washington Post soon after. “I agree with the daughter,” he said. “I shouldn’t have said anything yesterday. I agree a hundred percent with her.”

He also reportedly sent McCain a letter of apology.

On Monday, Hatch critiqued McCain for his exclusion of the President, calling Trump a “very good man.”

