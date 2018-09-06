Kavanaugh Gets Redo On Kamala Harris’ Attention-Grabbing Question

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), in his round of Brett Kavanaugh questioning Thursday, let the Supreme Court nominee return to what was an attention-grabbing, if not somewhat bizarre, line of inquiry from Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) Wednesday evening.

Wednesday, Kavanaugh appeared confused when Harris asked him if he had discussed special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation with anyone at the law firm of President Trump’s personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz.

“I don’t recall any conversations of that kind with anyone at that law firm. I didn’t know everyone who might work at that law firm, but I — I don’t recall any conversations of that kind,” Kavanaugh said in response to Hatch’s followup. “I haven’t had any inappropriate conversations about that investigation with anyone. I’ve never given anyone any hints, forecasts, previews, winks, nothing about my view as a judge or how I would rule as a judge on that or anything related to that.”