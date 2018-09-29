Latest
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh arrives for testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee the second day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy on the court left by retiring Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy.
Report: WH Limits Scope Of FBI’s Kavanaugh Probe, Including List Of Approved Interviews
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: The main entrance drive way for the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., July 26, 2018. (Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post)
Judge: Democrats In Congress Can Sue Trump Over Emoluments
Kavanaugh Classmate: ‘I Don’t Think Many Of His Answers Were Credible’
Harvard Law School ‘Cannot Comment’ On Whether Kavanaugh Will Return As Lecturer

September 29, 2018 1:55 pm

The dean of Harvard Law School wrote to students Friday that “we cannot comment” on whether Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh would continue to teach there as a visiting lecturer in the 2019 winter term, as was previously planned, in light of the sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh.

“Still,” HLS dean John F. Manning wrote to law school students Friday, in an email obtained by HuffPost, “I can provide you this assurance: When concerns and allegations arise about individuals in our teaching program, we take those concerns and allegations seriously, conduct necessary inquiries, complete our process, and then act.”

