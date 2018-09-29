Harvard Law School ‘Cannot Comment’ On Whether Kavanaugh Will Return As Lecturer

The dean of Harvard Law School wrote to students Friday that “we cannot comment” on whether Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh would continue to teach there as a visiting lecturer in the 2019 winter term, as was previously planned, in light of the sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh.

“Still,” HLS dean John F. Manning wrote to law school students Friday, in an email obtained by HuffPost, “I can provide you this assurance: When concerns and allegations arise about individuals in our teaching program, we take those concerns and allegations seriously, conduct necessary inquiries, complete our process, and then act.”