Harris Uses Kavanaugh’s Alleged Words To Warn Against A ‘Rushed Decision’

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) used what she said were Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s own comments in their private meeting ahead of Tuesday’s Supreme Court hearings to bash Senate Republicans’ for speeding through his confirmation.

“Judge Kavanaugh when you and I met in my office, you said, with respect to judicial decisions, that rushed decisions are often bad decisions,” Harris recounted. “I agree with you. I agree with you. ”

Harris is one of a number of Democratic senators who complained Tuesday about a Monday document dump of some 40,000 Kavanaugh-related papers, as well as hundreds of thousands of more requested documents that have not yet been turned over.