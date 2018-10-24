Latest
Harris Spox Confirms That Suspicious Packages At CA Building Not Addressed To Senator

By
October 24, 2018 1:01 pm

The communications director for Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) confirmed Wednesday that suspicious packages found outside of the building housing her office in San Diego were not addressed to the senator.

The building also serves as headquarters for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

It is still unclear if those packages are sinister, or if they are connected to the potential explosive devices sent to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Eric Holder, George Soros and CNN.

