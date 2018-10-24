Harris Spox Confirms That Suspicious Packages At CA Building Not Addressed To Senator

The communications director for Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) confirmed Wednesday that suspicious packages found outside of the building housing her office in San Diego were not addressed to the senator.

Our office was evacuated today after suspicious packages were found near the building. The packages were not addressed to the Senator or our office. We are grateful to the San Diego Police Department for their work to swiftly investigate this issue. — Lily Adams (@adamslily) October 24, 2018

The building also serves as headquarters for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

It is still unclear if those packages are sinister, or if they are connected to the potential explosive devices sent to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Eric Holder, George Soros and CNN.