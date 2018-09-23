Latest
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 07: Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, attends a rally with Angel Families on the East Front of the Capitol, to highlight crimes committed by illegal immigrants in the U.S., on September 7, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
1 min ago
King: ‘No Man Will Ever Qualify’ For SCOTUS If Kavanaugh Allegations Are ‘New Standard’
41 mins ago
Stop Brexit? UK’s Labour Party Mulls Backing New Referendum
on September 13, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2 hours ago
Blasey Ford ‘Committed To Moving Forward With An Open Hearing On Thursday’
livewire

Haley Tells Iranian President To ‘Look In The Mirror’ After Attack Kills Dozens

By
September 23, 2018 9:58 am

Iran has blamed the United States, acting through regional allies, for the attack on a military parade Saturday that killed dozens of people. After a cursory condemnation of “any terrorist attack anywhere, period,” UN Ambassador Nikki Haley directed Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to “look at his own base to figure out where that’s coming from,” adding: “He came blame us all he wants, the thing he’s got to do is look in the mirror.”

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: