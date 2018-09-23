Haley Tells Iranian President To ‘Look In The Mirror’ After Attack Kills Dozens

Iran has blamed the United States, acting through regional allies, for the attack on a military parade Saturday that killed dozens of people. After a cursory condemnation of “any terrorist attack anywhere, period,” UN Ambassador Nikki Haley directed Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to “look at his own base to figure out where that’s coming from,” adding: “He came blame us all he wants, the thing he’s got to do is look in the mirror.”

