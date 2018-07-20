Fox’s Kimberly Guilfoyle Leaving Network To Campaign With Boyfriend, Don Jr.

Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle is reportedly leaving the network to help Donald Trump Jr. campaign for the 2018 midterm elections, according to Vanity Fair and CNN.

Guilfoyle, who is dating Trump Jr., is planning to work for the non-profit, America First Policies, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to CNN. A second person familiar with discussions said America First, which supports President Donald Trump’s stances, has been trying to get her to join the organization for a while.

Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa Haydon are recently divorced. The New York Daily News has been closely documenting Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle’s budding relationship.

A Fox News spokesperson did not immediately return TPM’s request for comment.