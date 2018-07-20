Latest
In this July 18, 2018 photo Adalicia Montecinos watches a video at her home, in La Libertad, Honduras of her son Johan Bueso Castillo who was separated from his father at the Texas border. Montecinos watches videos of her infant son Johan over and over again. She had recorded each month of his life before he left for the United States with his father. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
KALININGRAD, RUSSIA - JULY,20 (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin speeches during the Presidential Council Meeting in Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, July,20,2018. Vladimir Putin is visiting Kaliningrad on Friday, to hold the Presidential Council on Sport and Physical Culture and to talk about the FIFA 2018 World Cup, that ended last week. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)
Fox’s Kimberly Guilfoyle Leaving Network To Campaign With Boyfriend, Don Jr.

By | July 20, 2018 11:45 am
Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle is reportedly leaving the network to help Donald Trump Jr. campaign for the 2018 midterm elections, according to Vanity Fair and CNN.

Guilfoyle, who is dating Trump Jr., is planning to work for the non-profit, America First Policies, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to CNN. A second person familiar with discussions said America First, which supports President Donald Trump’s stances, has been trying to get her to join the organization for a while.

Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa Haydon are recently divorced. The New York Daily News has been closely documenting Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle’s budding relationship.

A Fox News spokesperson did not immediately return TPM’s request for comment.

