Grassley Dings Giuliani: ‘If I Were President…I Would Hire A New Lawyer’

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) reacted to President Donald Trump’s tweet asserting that he could pardon himself on Monday, suggesting that the President should boot the lawyer who gave him that advice.

“If I were President of the United States and I had a lawyer that told me I could pardon myself, I think I would hire a new lawyer,” Grassley told CNN’s Manu Raju.

Grassley’s comment was a less-than-subtle shot at Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who said Sunday that Trump “probably does” have the power to pardon himself, but won’t. Giuliani then went so far as to say that Trump is so immune from prosecution that he could shoot former FBI Director James Comey in the Oval Office and not pay any consequences.

