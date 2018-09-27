Latest
5 mins ago
Security Crackdowns And Huge Crowds For Kavanaugh Circus
17 mins ago
Grassley Promises ‘Safe, Comfortable and Dignified’ Blasey Ford-Kavanaugh Hearing
18 mins ago
Professor Christine Blasey Ford Arrives At The Hearing
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Grassley Quotes Biden To Explain FBI Probes ‘Do Not Reach Conclusions’

By
September 27, 2018 10:22 am

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) quoted a statement made by then-Sen. Joe Biden (D-DE) during Clarence Thomas’ Supreme Court confirmation hearing to explain why Republicans are unwilling to ask the FBI to probe sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh.

I’ll quote then-Chairman Joe Biden during Justice Thomas’s confirmation hearing,” Grassley said. “This is what Senator Biden said, quote, ‘The next person who refers to an FBI report as being worth anything obviously doesn’t understand anything. The FBI explicitly does not in this or any other case reach a conclusion, period. They say he said-she said-they said, period. So when people wave an FBI report before you, understand they do not. They do not, they do not reach conclusions. They do not make recommendations.'”

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: