Grassley Quotes Biden To Explain FBI Probes ‘Do Not Reach Conclusions’

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) quoted a statement made by then-Sen. Joe Biden (D-DE) during Clarence Thomas’ Supreme Court confirmation hearing to explain why Republicans are unwilling to ask the FBI to probe sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh.

“I’ll quote then-Chairman Joe Biden during Justice Thomas’s confirmation hearing,” Grassley said. “This is what Senator Biden said, quote, ‘The next person who refers to an FBI report as being worth anything obviously doesn’t understand anything. The FBI explicitly does not in this or any other case reach a conclusion, period. They say he said-she said-they said, period. So when people wave an FBI report before you, understand they do not. They do not, they do not reach conclusions. They do not make recommendations.'”