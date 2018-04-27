Grassley Again Says He Wants 2016 Trump Tower Meeting Transcripts Released

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) re-upped his interest in releasing transcripts related to the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Kremlin-linked lawyer, Politico reported.

In January, Grassley indicated he wanted the transcripts released and told Politico this week that the documents are nearly ready for public consumption, as soon as redactions are completed.

“I don’t understand the process of redaction, I’m not an authority in that, and I think you have to have people who are an authority in it,” Grassley told Politico. “But we ought to get the redactions done and get them out.”

The committee also plans to make public statements from Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who attended the meeting with Trump Jr., as well as White House adviser Jared Kusher and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

According to emails that Trump Jr. released last summer, the meeting was held under the pretense that the Russian lawyer wanted to share damaging information about Trump’s then-opponent Hillary Clinton. The discussion ended up reportedly being centered around adoption and Russia sanctions.