7 mins ago
on September 9, 2014 in Washington, DC.
44 mins ago
문재인 대통령과 김정은 국무위원장이 군사분계선에서 처음 만나 악수를 하고 있다.
56 mins ago
Grassley Again Says He Wants 2016 Trump Tower Meeting Transcripts Released

By | April 27, 2018 7:47 am
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) re-upped his interest in releasing transcripts related to the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Kremlin-linked lawyer, Politico reported.

In January, Grassley indicated he wanted the transcripts released and told Politico this week that the documents are nearly ready for public consumption, as soon as redactions are completed.

“I don’t understand the process of redaction, I’m not an authority in that, and I think you have to have people who are an authority in it,” Grassley told Politico. “But we ought to get the redactions done and get them out.”

The committee also plans to make public statements from Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who attended the meeting with Trump Jr., as well as White House adviser Jared Kusher and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

According to emails that Trump Jr. released last summer, the meeting was held under the pretense that the Russian lawyer wanted to share damaging information about Trump’s then-opponent Hillary Clinton. The discussion ended up reportedly being centered around adoption and Russia sanctions.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Journalist Ronan Farrow attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
