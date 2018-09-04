Graham Calls Democrats Hypocrites For Their Kavanaugh Concerns

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) used the bulk of his opening statements at the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearings Tuesday to rag on the “hypocritical” behavior of Democrats opposed to Kavanaugh.

“People see through this. You had a chance, and you lost,” Graham said. “If you want to pick judges from your way of thinking, then you better win an election.”

He mocked the concern that President Trump promised during the campaign to pick a judge that would roll back abortion rights.

“Who would ever play politics on the campaign trail on Roe v. Wade?” Graham said, sarcastically. “What a bastard Donald Trump is!”

He brought up comments Hillary Clinton herself made about picking judicial nominees who would protect abortion rights, and predicted that the Democrats running for president in 2020 would do the same.

If they didn’t, Graham said, “You’ll wind up with 1 percent of the vote like I did.”

He also railed against Democratic concerns about Kavanaugh’s time in the George W. Bush administration, given that Supreme Court nominees of Democratic presidents were also former staffers to Dem politicians.