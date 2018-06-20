Latest
on September 8, 2014 in McAllen, Texas.
29 mins ago
Trump Admin Will Pay Nonprofit Half Billion Dollars In 2018 To House Migrant Kids
32 mins ago
Charleston City Council Adopts Slavery Apology Resolution
43 mins ago
Governors Pull National Guard From Border Over Child Separation Policy
livewire

Cuomo Will File Lawsuit Against Trump Administration For Border Separations

By | June 20, 2018 9:17 am
Andrew Harnik/AP

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Tuesday that he will launch a multi-agency lawsuit against the Trump administration for its separations of families at the border, citing the infringement of the constitutional rights of the children and families.

“The Trump Administration’s policy to tear apart families is a moral failing and a human tragedy,” he said. “We will not tolerate the constitutional rights of children and their parents being violated by our federal government. New York will act and file suit to end this callous and deliberate attack on immigrant communities, and end this heartless policy once and for all.”

Cuomo likely has multiple motivations for the legal action, as he is currently fighting off primary challenger and actress Cynthia Nixon from the left and wants to boost his liberal credentials.

More Livewire
View All
Comments