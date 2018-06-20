Cuomo Will File Lawsuit Against Trump Administration For Border Separations

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Tuesday that he will launch a multi-agency lawsuit against the Trump administration for its separations of families at the border, citing the infringement of the constitutional rights of the children and families.

“The Trump Administration’s policy to tear apart families is a moral failing and a human tragedy,” he said. “We will not tolerate the constitutional rights of children and their parents being violated by our federal government. New York will act and file suit to end this callous and deliberate attack on immigrant communities, and end this heartless policy once and for all.”

Cuomo likely has multiple motivations for the legal action, as he is currently fighting off primary challenger and actress Cynthia Nixon from the left and wants to boost his liberal credentials.