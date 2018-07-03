GOPers Discuss Changing Definition Of National Security To Stop Trump Tariffs

Several Republican senators are mulling whether they should change the definition of national security to cramp President Donald Trump’s habit of imposing trade tariffs on U.S. allies, Politico reported.

Those senators reportedly think Trump has abused his authority on steel and aluminum tariffs and are discussing whether they should combat Trump’s justification of the new tariffs as a matter of national security.

Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee, including Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), fear Trump is sabotaging his own economic gains and are pushing for legislation that would abate Trump’s ability to take action on trade. According to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Politico, those Republicans are looking at at least five different modifications that could be made to the law that controls national security tariffs.

“I’d like to kill ‘em,” Hatch reportedly said, referencing Trump’s tariffs.