GOP Senator: ‘I Don’t Consider The President A Role Model For My Kids’

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) slammed President Donald Trump’s behavior on Sunday, saying that he does not consider the President a role model for his kids, and that he would never speak or treat his staff the way Trump does.

“I don’t want my kids to speak the way he speaks or make some of the choices, and it has been the challenge for quite a bit of time to say, how do you balance this out between policy and personal behavior in the way he has his own unique style,” he said to MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt. “I don’t speak that way. I don’t tweet that way. I don’t interact with people that way. I don’t treat my staff the way he treats his staff.

“But that is who the American people selected and that’s who we are going to be able to work with,” he added.

Watch below: