on August 17, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Army Director Loses Senior Immigration Job After Questions About Islamophobic Posts
Grand Jury To Investigate Kobach, Kansas Supreme Court Affirms
on August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Trump Tweets, Visits Golf Club While D.C. Mourns McCain’s Passing
GOP Rep. Tweets Out Reporter’s Contact Info Over Q About Far-Right Facebook Group

September 1, 2018 4:48 pm

On Friday night, Rep. Rod Blum (R-IA) posted the contact information of a reporter who’d asked him about his being a member of a Facebook group full of racist posts. Florida gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis was a listed moderator of the same group. Instead of answering, Blum published a screenshot of the reporter’s email, including the reporter’s contact information. It remained public on Saturday.

