GOP Rep. Tweets Out Reporter’s Contact Info Over Q About Far-Right Facebook Group

On Friday night, Rep. Rod Blum (R-IA) posted the contact information of a reporter who’d asked him about his being a member of a Facebook group full of racist posts. Florida gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis was a listed moderator of the same group. Instead of answering, Blum published a screenshot of the reporter’s email, including the reporter’s contact information. It remained public on Saturday.

Can you believe @rjfoley contacted my staff trying to tie me to racist material being shared by random people worldwide on an open Facebook group I don’t even know exists? I can. This “journalist” is obsessed w hating on Republicans & abuses his position. pic.twitter.com/NKFNvFuAaJ — Congressman Rod Blum (@RepRodBlum) September 1, 2018