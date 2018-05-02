Giuliani On Trump’s Aggressive New Legal Strategy: Time For Ty Cobb To Go

On the departure of White House lawyer Ty Cobb, the newest addition to the outside legal team, Rudy Giuliani, said that “it was time for him to go.”

Giuliani added that Cobb’s stepping down is part of a larger shift to a more adversarial legal strategy, according to a Wednesday Washington Post report.

“Jay felt he needed someone that’s more aggressive,” Giuliani told the Washington Post, referring to another of President Donald Trump’s outside lawyers. “That’s not a criticism of Ty, but it’s just about how we’re going to do this.”

For example, Giuliani said that the team plans to demand to see what evidence Special Counsel Robert Mueller has on Trump, and to take a hard line on the boundaries of a potential sit down between the two.

“Some people have talked about a possible 12-hour interview,” Giuliani said reportedly said. “That’s not going to happen, I’ll tell you that. It’d be, max, two to three hours around a narrow set of questions.”

Cobb, who had previously been the White House’s point man for dealing with Mueller, will be replaced by longtime defense attorney Emmet Flood.